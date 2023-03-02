NORMAL (WCIA) — St. Thomas More headed to Redbird Arena in Normal for the semifinal game against Christopher.

Shots were not falling for the Sabers with only 9 points by half. The Sabers shot 10-40 from the field and 4-17 from the three. Ruari Quarnstrom led for the Sabers with 11 points.

“State is like the ultimate goal and to be able to do that on our last year is just like really special. It’s like a good way to go out, no matter what the outcome turns out to be,” STM guard Emma Devocelle said.

“We started off playing not to lose instead of playing to win so that makes it tough,” STM head coach Erin Quarnstrom said. “I don’t get mad at them for missed shots. Even an air ball, I can handle, it’s effort and I felt like even throughout the game we were still going after balls, diving for balls, trying to tie them up, I think we just got shell shocked playing somebody so strong.”

STM will play Galena at 7:00 p.m. for the 3rd place game.