CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More football is ready for another shot at Decatur LSA. The eighth-seeded Sabers face the No. 1 Lions, the top-ranked team in the 8-man football playoffs, this Saturday in the quarterfinals. The two teams met back in the season opener in August, with LSA defending its home field in a 30-14 win. Now two months later, the Sabers will once again make the trip to Decatur, this time with a whole lot more on the line.

“It’s a revenge chance for us, an opportunity for us to get back at them cause it was my first game and we came back, we always grow from our losses so that’s what I want to do here,” St. Thomas More senior quarterback Matthew Delorenzo said. “I want grow and get back at who gave us our first loss.”



“I feel like this is a statement game,” St. Thomas More junior running back Peace Bumba said. “I feel like we’ve proved that we can beat a lot of people higher than us, that we compete better with better competition so I just can’t wait to play them and show what we’ve got.”

St. Thomas More and Decatur LSA kickoff at 3 p.m. on Saturday.