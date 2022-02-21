CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team just wanted to finish with a winning record this season. With a young squad featuring no seniors, expectations were low heading for head coach Erin Quarnstrom. Safe to say the Sabers have exceeded their goals after winning the Class 1A LeRoy Regional on Friday.

“It’s nice to see all our hard work paying off and it’s nice to surprise everybody who didn’t think we’d make it this far,” St. Thomas More junior Maddy Swisher said.



“I feel like as a team we’ve grown so much because we didn’t really have any expectations because we’re such a young team and it’s been cool getting to see us grow and turn into regional champions,” St. Thomas More sophomore guard Ruari Quarnstrom added.

The Sabers (17-12) have guaranteed themselves a winning season heading into Tuesday’s sectional semifinal game against top seed Watseka. St. Thomas More knows its in for a tough fight against the Warriors at the Farmer City sectional at 7:30 p.m., but they’ll continue to embrace their underdog mentality.



“Just to see their eyes light up to know that they were representing their school which not only has a rich history in basketball but also has a state volleyball championship, so for them to know they’re representing the school well and giving it everything they had was wonderful,” Erin Quarnstrom said.