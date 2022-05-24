CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The St. Thomas More baseball team is playing its best ball at the right time. The Sabers (12-11) finished the regular season with just a 3-7 record in Illini Prairie Conference play but won their second straight regional title on Monday, taking down top seed Mt. Pulaski on their home field 7-5. It marks the first time since the 2009-2010 seasons that STM has won back-to-back regional titles.

“It’s been a joy for sure to catch fire towards the end of the season, that’s what all teams try to do,” St. Thomas More shortstop Blake Staab said.

“Every team wants to catch fire at the end but we’ve stayed together as a team and we’ve got a tough conference so just knowing that if we just keep playing well and at the end of the season, fire it up,” St. Thomas More centerfielder Dawson Magrini said.



“The boys have given me pretty much everything I could ever ask for and it’s survive and advance at this point and time,” St. Thomas More head coach Mike Alves said.

St. Thomas More has now won four-straight games and gets to host a sectional. The Sabers will face Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.