St. Thomas More athletes heading to next level

(WCIA) — St. Thomas More is sending two more athletes to the next level. Maci Walters will stay close to home, and is set to play volleyball at Millikin next season after helping the Sabers to an 18-2 record this season. STM soccer standout Bridget DeLorenzo will also stay close to home, signing with Parkland College.

Meanwhile, DACC basketball player Anaiya Robinson will also continue her basketball career, signing with Lincoln Christian. Robinson played in 17 games with the Jaguars this season.