St. Teresa to play for title, SJO and Athens fall in semis

NORMAL (WCIA) — St. Teresa volleyball is playing for a state title. The Bulldogs beat Rockford Lutheran in straight sets to advance.

“Last year helped a lot, especially with the lights,” St. Teresa senior outside hitter Abby Robinson said. “They’re a hard thing to get used to and with having last years experience and with those lights and being in the gym and being with the atmosphere of the fans and the other teams fans it just helped us to come in more confidently I think.”

It’s the first state title appearance in school history for St. Teresa And it’s a rematch from less than a month ago, between the Bulldogs and Breese Mater Dei. A match St. Teresa won.

“When I look at a previous match, I feel like it’s an advantage for the losing team just because the simple fact is sometimes the winning team doesn’t do anything different,” St. Teresa head coach Brad Dalton said. “But we’re gonna do something different.”

In the other Class 2A semifinal, St. Joseph-Ogden fell to Breese Mater Dei 2-1. SJO battled till the end, coming back from an 18-11 deficit in the 2nd set for force a 3rd. They had a 18-15 lead in the 3rd but Mater Dei went on a 10-4 run to end it.

“There were times where we would all get down but we looked at each other and were like, ‘We’ve been in this position before, we know what to do and we can just push to play our game basically,'” St. Joseph-Ogden senior outside hitter Emily Bigger said.

It’s SJO and Rockford Lutheran at 12:25 tomorrow in the third place game, with St. Teresa and Mater Dei to follow for the state championship.

Meanwhile in 1A, Athens lost its semifinal match in straight sets to Newark.

“You live and you learn,” Athens head coach Britani Morrison said. “They’ve been on this floor three years in a row, this is our first year ever for these girls, 40 years in school history so I just don’t think we came out and performed like we should have.”

Athens will face Norris City-Omaha-Enfield on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the 3rd place match at Redbird Arena.