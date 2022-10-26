DECATUR (WCIA) — High school football is entering the first round of playoffs. A front runner for getting to Memorial Stadium for the 2A state championship is St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs are undefeated and are ready for their first game on Saturday versus Chester. The bulldogs beat Chester last year, but said the Yellowjackets will be out for revenge.

“Every year starts with trying to win a conference championship, try to secure a playoff birth, and then once we get past that ninth game then we start into the second season,” St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said.

“We played them last year so they’ll know more of what we do so we just can’t take anything for granted and especially their, this is their super bowl to play us again and try to beat us,” St. Teresa quarterback Joe Brummer said.

For more on high school football, be sure to tune in Thursday at 6:30 to our Friday Football Fever Playoff Show.