St. Teresa football turning the page

DECATUR (WCIA) — How do you replace one of the state’s all-time greatest players in Jacardia Wright? Quite simply, you don’t. That’s the challenge this season for St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey, who enters his 41st year of coaching with a big hole to fill in his backfield.

Wright, now at Kansas State, rushed for more than 8,800 career yards with the Bulldogs, second all-time in the state record books. That’s where sophomore Denim Cook enters the picture. The sophomore is making a unique transition this season, going from the defensive line where started at as a freshman, to the team’s top rushing threat.

“Part of moving on is to change up the offense a little bit and I think that with our new running back (Cook), he’s going to set his own name,” St. Teresa senior lineman Jackson Hogan said.



“I think we have some kids coming and I’m real excited to see some of these younger kids step into these positions,” Ramsey said. “We got a kid named Denim Cook who we’re excited about seeing him run the football. Jack Hogan back for his third year at quarterback and we’ve got some good receivers on the outside with Michael Less and Joey Staab and Jacob Bryles, just to name a few.”

St. Teresa opens the season at Tri-Valley on Aug. 30th.