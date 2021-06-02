St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ty Pence lands Illinois offer

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Ty Pence has grown up watching Illinois basketball, now the St. Joseph-Ogden incoming junior has a chance to suit up for the Illini after they extended an offer to the 6-foot-6 guard on Wednesday. Pence unofficially visited with the program Wednesday morning, leaving with his first high major offer.

After a visit to Illinois today, @SJOBoysHoops standout @tdotpence picks up an #Illini offer:



"That's always kind of a dream school for me and to get that offer is really important to me…being able to think of myself in one of those uniforms makes me happy." pic.twitter.com/3zmtJ2kUz8 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) June 2, 2021

“It was great, that’s always been kind of a dream school for me and overall to get that offer it’s just really important to me and hopefully it can lead things to get better in the future as well,” Pence said. “Honestly it just brings good memories, watching all the teams growing up and being able to think of myself in one of those uniforms just makes me happy and give all glory to God and stuff and thank everyone who’s helped me along the way.”

After a great visit with Coach Frazier and the Illinois staff, I am blessed to have received an offer from The University of Illinois! #GoIllini pic.twitter.com/VE3YBVDe4g — Ty Pence (@tdotpence) June 2, 2021

Pence averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds per game as a sophomore with the Spartans. He’s playing this spring and summer with Mid-Pro Academy after being named to the Class 2A First Team All-State team.

Just a sophomore? 👀@SJOBoysHoops @tdotpence got UP tonight with a big one-handed dunk in a win over Olympia. Lots more of this to come from Pence, who holds an offer from Western Illinois pic.twitter.com/tlubrVj7B5 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 6, 2021

Later on Wednesday, Pence also received an offer from Eastern Illinois and first year head coach Marty Simmons. His only other offer before was from Western Illinois.