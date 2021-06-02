St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ty Pence lands Illinois offer

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Ty Pence has grown up watching Illinois basketball, now the St. Joseph-Ogden incoming junior has a chance to suit up for the Illini after they extended an offer to the 6-foot-6 guard on Wednesday. Pence unofficially visited with the program Wednesday morning, leaving with his first high major offer.
“It was great, that’s always been kind of a dream school for me and overall to get that offer it’s just really important to me and hopefully it can lead things to get better in the future as well,” Pence said. “Honestly it just brings good memories, watching all the teams growing up and being able to think of myself in one of those uniforms just makes me happy and give all glory to God and stuff and thank everyone who’s helped me along the way.”
Pence averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds per game as a sophomore with the Spartans. He’s playing this spring and summer with Mid-Pro Academy after being named to the Class 2A First Team All-State team.
Later on Wednesday, Pence also received an offer from Eastern Illinois and first year head coach Marty Simmons. His only other offer before was from Western Illinois.