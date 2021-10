WCIA — St. Joseph-Ogden is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner for the second time this season. Ethan Vanliew intercepted a Bloomington Central Catholic pass and returned it 101 yards for a Pick 6 to help the Spartans shutout the Saints 33-0 and get back to a .500 record on the season.

VOTE for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 6 between @ramnationsports Max Beyers to Rope Hatfield for long TD, @MSBulldogFTBL scoop and score for @MitchellGallier, @SJOFootball Ethan Vanliew's 101-yard Pick 6 — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 4, 2021

Earlier this fall in Week 3, SJO’s Evan Ingram and Griffin Roesch won the Play of the Week with a 59-yard pass and catch score.