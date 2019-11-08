St. Joseph-Odgen looks for Super-Sectional title

(WCIA) — St. Joseph-Ogden won the 2A Sectional Title over Herscher on Wednesday night. Now the Spartans have a chance for their first Super-Sectional title since 2016.

The Spartans have a stacked roster with nine seniors, and they’re hoping that experience can fuel their success this postseason.

“I think the biggest thing is just to have confidence in each other, and they’ve done a really nice job of that, being consistent, and working hard,” says head coach Abby McDonald. ” I have no doubt that they’ll continue to be successful, as long as they just focus on what we can control.”



“Our team is very balanced,” says outside hitter Kennedi Burnett. “So even if you feel like you’re off the court, they help the players on the court, so we just know when someones not doing good then the other players are able to step up.”

The Spartans will play at Chicago Christian in Palos Heights on Friday, November 8th, at 6:30 p.m.