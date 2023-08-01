EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — After winning a team title last year, St. Anthony boys golf is looking to return to Bloomington once again and bring head coach Phil Zaccari his 6th state championship. After winning first overall as a sophomore, Joey Trupiano has been working this off season to repeat it again.

Winning a state championship in Class 1A as a sophomore set the tone for St. Anthony golfer Joey Trupiano’s high school career.

“It’s been a wild ride I’m not going to lie, but I’m excited for the future to come and I hope we can do it again,” Trupiano said. “It’d be fun.”

The junior has been traveling the country playing in tournaments this summer to prepare for his season, saying he’s improved on his iron game. Trupiano just got back from playing at the PGA High School Golf Invitational in Frisco, Texas.

“It’s the national tournament so we got to play with kids from all over, we played with kids from Hawaii,” Trupiano said. “It’s going to help me realize that I can compete with anybody. I just have to have confidence in myself and hopefully the day’s the right day.”

He wasn’t the only Bulldog there, with majority of the team making the trip to the Lone Star state, they are using this summer to improve on their game to bring home back to back first place medals at state.

“Our team has a great relationship and I think that’s what’s going to help us win state this year because we all trust each other and we all know we can play good,” St. Anthony golfer Dakota Flaig said.

“Our team chemistry is so good,” Trupiano said. “I mean we play with each other all the time and we’re all super competitive so it just makes us, every single one of us, a better player, every single day. It’s just so fun playing with these guys, watching them improve and it’s really cool.”