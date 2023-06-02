PEORIA (WCIA) — The two-time defending state champs flexed their muscle. Rockridge scored four times in the second inning on its way to a 6-2 win over St. Anthony in the Class 2A semifinals at the Louisville Slugger Complex Friday night.

The Rockets (37-1) have set the standard in IHSA softball, losing only one game the past three seasons. In that time, Rockridge has won three state titles to go along with a third place finish in the past four state tournaments. The Rockets scored a run in the bottom of the first before St. Anthony got on the board in the top of the second but a four run bottom of the frame proved to be the difference.

“Obviously going against a two year state champ, really happy with how things are,” St. Anthony head coach Makayla Taylor said. “Obviously you want to win in that situation, but I don’t think there’s anything to hang our heads about right now.”

“This team’s really special, we talk about that all the time,” St. Anthony senior shortstop Cameran Rios said. “About how many commits we have the team, how everyone’s so well-rounded. That’s amazing for our school and we just get our name out there.”



“It’s super exciting to be back here especially with a great group of girls,” St. Anthony senior pitcher Lucy Fearday said. “I love all my teammates and all we’ve accomplished together and we’re ready to take on tomorrow.”

With the loss, St. Anthony will now face Johnston City in the Class 2A third place game Saturday at 1 p.m. in Peoria.