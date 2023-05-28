TOLONO (WCIA) — St. Anthony softball is headed to the Super Sectional. The Bulldogs took down Unity for the second time this year.

St. Anthony was looking for revenge after Unity beat them to win the sectional last year. After moving from 1A to 2A recently, head coach Makayla Taylor says they are ready to show they can play with some tough competition.

“2A pitching is insane,” Taylor said. “I think these girls, these girls practice all year long and they do such a good job, whatever it may be. I think they’re ready for anything, pitching, if they need to bunt, hit, whatever it may be, we’re ready for it.”

“We’re a really gritty team and we can hit,” St. Anthony senior Cameran Rios said. “We have a lot of really good hitters on our team and so even coach is like don’t, like I didn’t stop believing in you and I didn’t stop believing in all these girls because I know they’re capable of great things and I knew we could just tee off.”

St. Anthony will now face Quincy Notre dame Monday at 11 a.m. at Milikin University for the Super Sectionals. The winner of that game moves on to the state semifinals at Louisville Slugger in Peoria.