Springfield’s Rochelle gets Illinois offer: “This is everything I’ve been working for”

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Rashad Rochelle missed the call. The Springfield junior was working out at the gym when Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith called Friday night. It didn’t take long for the 5-foot-11 dual threat quarterback to return the call.

#DREAMBIG #FridayVibes @rashad_rochelle , I am honored to say I have received an OFFER from @IlliniFootball @IlliniRSmith @LovieSmith @CoachBellamy ,

my home state university!! #THINKBIG, I will continue to grind on and off the field to prove I deserve this opportunity 🔷️🔶️ pic.twitter.com/zLaR7bJECr — Rashad Rochelle (@rashad_rochelle) September 26, 2020

“My offensive coordinator called me and said, ‘You gotta call Rod Smith right now.'” Rochelle said. “So I stepped outside, called him (Rod Smith) and he was like, ‘Man this is everything you’ve been waiting on. You got the offer from us.’ I don’t know man, my heart dropped. I’m still kind of shaking a little bit I’m so excited but like I said, this is everything I’ve been working for so I can expect big things.”

The 3-star prospect says Smith is recruiting him to play quarterback for the Illini. Rochelle now has nine Division I offers; Illinois is the third Big Ten program to extend a scholarship to Rochelle, along with Purdue and Rutgers.

Springfield junior QB @rashad_rochelle gets the call he's been waiting for from #Illini OC Rod Smith tonight, an offer from his home state school.



"My heart dropped, I'm still kind of shaking a little bit cause I'm so excited right now. This is everything I've been working for." pic.twitter.com/HESyAGCBbI — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) September 26, 2020

Watch our full interview with Rashad here: https://www.wcia.com/sports/web-extra-rashad-rochelle-lands-illinois-offer/