NORMAL (WCIA) — The Springfield Lutheran volleyball team is getting a shot to play for state title. The Crusaders won their Class 1A state semifinal match in straight sets on Friday morning, taking down Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 28-26, 28-15 at CEFCU Arena.

The Crusaders were down the entire first set until Kaleigh Bergschneider’s kill to tie it up. Makenna Cox led the Crusaders with 19 kills in the match and for the senior led group, after losing in the semifinals last year, they have one goal in mind.

“It’s revenge season,” Makenna Cox said. “We are going to come out and we are going to want to win and we don’t want to lose and we want to end on a good note. We’re going to come out and play our hardest and play like it’s our last game because it is.”

“I think last year we were so excited to be here but we weren’t really in the mindset of win on Friday and this year we were in the mindset of win on Friday and show people that Lutheran High volleyball program that we are and the girls did exactly that,” Springfield Lutheran head coach Katie McCulley said.

Springfield Lutheran gets Freeport Aquin in Saturday’s Class 1A state championship match at 10:30 a.m. in Normal. The beat the Crusaders last year to give them a fourth place finish.