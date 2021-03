(WCIA) -- Jake Hansen was all-in on the NFL draft process--but that all changed when he got a call from Bret Bielema in January. Last week, Hansen announced he was returning to the program, saying the new coaching staff played a major role in his decision to come back to Illinois.

Hansen signed with an agent, and had an invite to the NFL combine, so he had to go through an extensive process which took several months. He was eventually able to receive a waiver from the NCAA, with the hopes of ending his college career on a better note than he started.