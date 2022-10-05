CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Charleston’s Brett Spour knew he wanted to be different than his older brother.

“I think I somewhat am trying to follow in his footsteps with his success, but also like try to have a different path and just try to be my own player,” Spour said.

His older brother Cory was a running back for Charleston, leading them to a 4-2 COVID season before graduating.

“When we played in the spring he was our number one running back,” Charleston head coach Jerry Payne said.

With Cory out of the program, Brett is making his own mark on the field as the starting quarterback for the Trojans. Spour has thrown for 747 yards and 8 touchdowns so far this season but it’s his legs that make him a true dual threat.

“If Bret wasn’t a quarterback, he would probably be one of our top running backs cause he really sticks his nose in there, drops his shoulder and goes,” Payne said.



“Bret’s really versatile,” Charleston senior center Owen Gerdes said. “He can scramble he’s fast. He can also hit his targets when he needs to.”



“I think they got to watch out for that and then it spreads out their defense more so they can just focus on one thing,” Spour said.

Spour has five rushing touchdowns to go along with 170 yards on the ground. And after the team’s first win last week over Taylorville, the Trojans are ready to make it back-to-back wins over Mattoon in the Coles County Clash and Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week, with Brett’s biggest fan in the stands.

“He comes and supports me,” Spour said about his brother Cory. “He’s probably my number one supporter.”