Spoonhour’s contract not renewed at EIU

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois men’s basketball coach Jay Spoonhour’s contract will not be renewed after nine seasons with the Panthers. Spoonhour finishes his tenure with a 119-157 record, 66-88 record in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“These decisions are never easy to make, especially with a person like Coach Spoonhour,” EIU athletic director Tom Michael said in a statement. “We felt that it was time to take the program in a new direction under different leadership. We wish Jay and his family nothing but the best.”

Spoonhour only posted two winning seasons in nine years, appearing in only one postseason tournament, advancing to the second round of the CIT in 2015.

The Panthers wrapped up the season last weekend at home posting a 9-18 record, 6-10 in the OVC, missing this week’s conference tournament. Entering the season, Spoonhour was the longest tenured coach in the league.