Spencer Evans keeps Centennial-to-Memphis connection strong

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Spencer Evans knew he wanted to go to Memphis all along. Now the recent Centennial grad is almost ready to live out his dream, following two other Charger grads who also threw for the Tigers’ Track and Field program.

Evans will join his brother Parker at Memphis in the fall, who will be a senior thrower for the Tigers. They follow fellow Centennial grad Luke Vaughn, who won a national title in the discus for Memphis in 2018.

“It was always a goal of mine to get there since my freshman year,” Spencer Vaughn said. “I saw my brother go there, I saw Luke go there and then it’s such a great place. Here’s the thing, I’m not just going for the throwing atmosphere. I go for the city. I go for all the things around it, so Memphis was the top priority for me when I went into track.”

Spencer was preparing to finish his high school career out on a high note before COVID-19 canceled spring sports in Illinois. After tearing his ACL as a junior, Evans was more than ready to get back in the ring competing. Not getting that opportunity made signing his National Letter of Intent with Memphis that much better.

“I had a lot of obstacles to get thru but it was awesome to see my name on the paper that I’m going there, it was amazing,” he said.