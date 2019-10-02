Special teams play leading Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football has hung its hat on two things this season, running the ball and special teams play. Thru four games, the Illini are averaging 181 yards per game on the ground. Senior Reggie Corbin leads that charge, running for a Big Ten best 7.14 yards per carry.

Special teams play has also been a big catalyst for the Illini, who rank in the Top 15 in the country in both net punting and kickoff returns.

“I just know that the third phase, offense, defense and special teams, you win football games with that,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “That has given us an opportunity to stay in games and to win games.”

Punter Blake Hayes is proving his worth once again this season, averaging 45 yards per boot, second in the Big Ten. The junior from Australia was named the Big Ten Specialist of the Week last month.