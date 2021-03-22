Sour ending to Ayo Dosunmu’s decorated Illini career

(WCIA) — A second round exit to Loyola in the NCAA Tournament was not the ending Ayo Dosunmu imagined for his career. The All-American had his sights set on a National Championship, but Dosunmu still checked off several boxes on his list of ‘Unfinished Business’.

The Illini guard led the program to a Big Ten Tournament Championship as the tournament MVP. The Naismith Trophy finalist is also the first Illini to earn two triple-doubles in his career.

“When I came to Illinois I of course came here to win a national championship, but my main goal was to help get this program back on the map, and back as one of the national powerhouses.”

Dosunmu did that and more, getting Illinois back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2013. His last game of the season was less than spectacular though, having more turnovers than he did buckets. Despite a forgettable performance on the big stage, his career will be one to remembered after leaving a mark on the program, and leaving it better than he found it.

“Ayo will go take that next step and deservedly so, ” says head coach Brad Underwood. “Ayo’s done more for this program and these young guys, Belo and Ace, and all these guys that’s are young guys that are going to continue to build this, my hats off to Ayo, he does a great great job of leading and has been instrumental in this, his jersey will hang in our rafters someday.”

More accolades from Dosunmu’s career include him becoming the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. He also joins NBA great Magic Johnson (Michigan State) as only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in league play.