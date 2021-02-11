Smith wins Athlete of the Week

CHRISMAN (WCIA) — Layne Smith is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week after scoring 26 points in a win over Hoopeston Area last Friday night. The Cardinals’ guard led his team to its first win of the season with his game high output. The senior is getting some Division III interest to play at the next level but says his focus now is on enjoying his last chance to play in high school.

“It’s very important to me and I’m very happy that I got the opportunity to do it,” Smith said. “Since the 6th-5th grade, this is pretty much all I’ve done, I put all my time and effort into basketball, and I’m just happy that we’re finally getting to play senior year.”

Smith is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl in June. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//