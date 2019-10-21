Smith, Hansen, Harding pick up honors as Illini turn their attention to Purdue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois football team has a 24-hour rule. Win or lose you get 24-hours to relive the game then it’s on to the next one.

That might be their rule but it’s hard to let the win go when your players and coaches keep raking in the awards. Monday saw Jake Hansen pick up the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor for the second time in his career. Dele Harding was honored as the Rose Bowl Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Lovie Smith was named the Dodds Trophy Coach of the Week. And the Illini as a team were named Reveal Suits National Team of the Week.

But the Illini insist they’re putting the Wisconsin game behind them and focusing on Purdue.

“I already forgot about it. Only reason I’m still talking about it is because of y’all so already moved on and I’m ready to play versus Purdue,” Reggie Corbin said.

“Coming off four straight losses and getting a win like this I think it gives us a lot of momentum and it gives us a new found confidence for sure and it came at the right time, too. We need three more wins to get to a bowl game and having this win under our belt I think it’s only going to do positives for us,” Brandon Peters said.

Purdue throttled the Illini last season in Memorial Stadium, 46-7 on homecoming. Illinois and Purdue kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.