Smalling speaking up in leadership role for Illini

URBANA (WCIA) — Ricky Smalling isn’t the most vocal person on the Illinois football team, the junior receiver mostly let his actions speak louder than his words the first two years of his career. That’s changed this season for the Chicago native, who is now in a leadership role.

“I have to say I’m a little bit more focused, ready, prepared and especially in the offense,” Smalling said about the biggest changes for him this season compared to the past. “I know what’s going on, I’m able to not only do it, but teach it to others. If you’re able to teach, you’re able to do it yourself.”

Smalling has led Illinois in receiving yards his first two years in the program, going for a combined 907 yards. The 6-foot-1 wide out scored five touchdowns last season, including two in the same game against Penn St. As the team’s top receiver, Smalling says it’s important to be an example both on and off the field.

“I’m just doing what the older guys did for me,” Smalling said. “They helped me be a better receiver and I have to do that for the younger guys.”

Smalling will get some help this season with the addition of several guys, including USC grad transfers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe. Valparaiso transfer Donny Navarro was also added to the team, along with freshmen Casey Washington, Kyron Cumby and Dalevon Campbell, among several others.