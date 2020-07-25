Smalling not returning to Illinois Football program, Bonner and Cerny step away as well

(WCIA) — Ricky Smalling, Ra’Von Bonner, and Jake Cerny are leaving the Illinois Football team–a team spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. This leaves the Illini down 3 veteran players for the 2019-2020 season.

Smalling played a large role for the Illini as a starting wide receiver. He played three seasons where he earned more than 1,000 yards, and scored 8 touchdowns. In 2019, his season was cut short by six games with a season-ending injury. Most of his offensive production came his sophomore year–he led Illinois in receptions, receiving yards (406) and receiving TDs (5).

The Illini also lose depth to the running back room, with Ra’Von Bonner leaving before his senior season. Bonner played in all but one game during the 2019 season, and was third on the team in rushing yards (225).

Cerny was a fifth year senior, and played mostly on special teams.