Small wins 13th Illinois PGA Professional Championship

WCIA — Mike Small’s business card reads ‘Illinois men’s golf coach’ but the 54-year still has plenty of game. Small won his 13th Illinois PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday, beating the field by four shots at Medinah’s No. 1 course. The Danville native shot a 3-under 68 in the third and final round to extend his record number of victories in the event, no one else has won it more than six times.

“Winning this tournament doesn’t get old and it doesn’t get easier,” Small said in a statement. “It’s been awhile since I won so it feels good to contend. I always want to be in contention, so it felt good this week. The course was hard today. I hung in there. I didn’t play great but scored well. I didn’t hit it well, but I competed and putted really well today.”

Small’s victory would normally qualify him for the 54th PGA Professional Championship, but he was already exempt into the field. The national tournament will be played at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida on April 25-28, 2021.

If eligibility is met and maintained, the low 20 scorers in 2021 will earn berths into the 103rd PGA Championship, May 20-23, 2021, at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

In addition to the Walter Hagen Cup, the PGA Professional Championship winner also receives an exemption into the next 10 PGA Professional Championships and exemptions into six PGA TOUR events over a 12-month period.