CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter is only feeling 90 percent at spring practice but the fact he’s even on the field at all right now is a show of resiliency.

“When I met with Dr. Ben and he told me I was good to go, I sat in the car and probably cried for 10 minutes because I knew the work I put in to get there,” Slaughter said. “This could have been a yearlong recovery but it was only six months.”

The fifth-year junior looked to be in prime contention for a starting job before going down with a broken left ankle during the first fall padded practice last August. It’s an injury that kept him sidelined for the entire season.

“I think last year it was frustrating when he saw our success but also when he saw our failures that he could help,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said.



“For the first two weeks I was at home after surgery, I doubted what happened,” Slaughter said. “I questioned a lot of things. After a while I just got over it, and took that leadership role for the younger guys. Just because I’m injured doesn’t mean I can’t be around them.”

The Belleville native has been slowly ramping back up in practice, getting work at guard and a little time at center.

“I’ve been excited to get him out there, and I think the growth that he’s had through these first four practices has hopefully given him the confidence that he belongs out there,” said Bielema.



“I can’t look to August for our first game, I just got to take it day-by-day,” Slaughter added. “And learn from every mistake that I make in practice and get better at that.”

Three starting spots are on the line with Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and Jack Badovinac moving on. It’s an opportunity for Slaughter to finally breakthrough and become a starter this fall.