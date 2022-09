WCIA — St. Joseph-Ogden quarterback Logan Smith and receiver Ty Pence are the winner of the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 4 after the duo connected for three touchdown passes in a win over Illinois Valley Central. The winning play featured Pence catching a pass from Smith between two defenders for a score. In one of the closest social media votes in the history of the award, the Spartans received just seven more votes than runner-up Salt Fork. Thanks to all who voted!