ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — St. Joseph-Ogden football players Evan Ingram and Griffin Roesch are the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winners for the third week of the season. The Spartans’ quarterback and receiver connected on a 59-yard pass play Friday night, getting nearly half of all the online social media votes.

Pick between @ad_meridian QB Drew Hurelbrink to Roy Ralston, @SJOFootball Evan Ingram to @Gr22Griffin and @RocketsCUSD3a and #Illini commit @BeattyHank, winner announced Tuesday on @WCIA3, video in post below — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) September 13, 2021