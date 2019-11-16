SJO’s Dowling signs with Alabama, Monticello’s Ness/Lieb ink with ISU

WCIA — St. Joseph-Ogden softball senior Bailey Dowling signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing at Alabama on Friday, while Monticello track and field standouts Emelia Ness and Mattie Lieb signed with Illinois State.

“I feel like it was just yesterday that I committed and I got so emotional up there, it was crazy,” Dowling said. “I didn’t think that talking about it would make me like this happy. It’s definitely a relief, there’s been so much work that I’ve put into this that I’ve put into this my whole life and it’s finally paid off.”

Dowling is the No. 2 ranked recruit in the country in the Class of 2020. She committed to the Tide before her freshman season of high school and has done nothing but prove the hype surrounding her early decision was warranted. Dowling broke the IHSA career home record as a junior and is a two time Gatorade Player of the Year. She was named to the United States Junior National Team and is a three time defending WCIA 3 Softball Player of the Year.