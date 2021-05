CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Crayton Burnett is officially an Illini. The St. Joseph-Ogden senior was announced as the newest member of the Illinois baseball team on Wednesday, after committing to the team in October.

Burnett is the 10th player in the Class of 2021 for the Illini. The 6-foot, 175-pound right handed pitcher is leading the Spartans to a 17-2 record this season. He was named a First team All-State in 2019 with a 6-3 record and 0.40 ERA.