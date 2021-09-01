SJO’s Bob Glazier remembers fellow coach, friend Dick Duval

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — St. Joseph-Ogden defensive coordinator Bob Glazier still remembers the first time he met the late, great Dick Duval.

It was summer 1988, and the two strangers were just a few weeks away from starting their first football season together.

“I was just happy we had someone because I really didn’t want to step into that position at that time,” says Glazier.

The 30-year assistant came to SJO to coach with George Hammell, but he quit a month before the season started. Glazier was offered the head coaching job but turned it down. He became Duval’s defensive coordinator and the rest, as they say, is history.

“When you spend so much time with someone, you’re in meetings and you’re at practice and you’re watching films, it becomes natural,” says Glazier.

“Fire and ice, I mean that,” says current SJO head coach Shawn Skinner. “People who know Coach Glazier, he’s fiery and Coach Duval was always calm, cool and collected. He had the ability to get fired up but they were the perfect pair because they were the opposite personality wise.”

Glazier and Duval won 251 games together here with the Spartans, but it’s their friendship off the field that Glazier remembers most.

“We went places together, our families vacationed together and that was fun, we enjoyed that,” says Glazier. “We got away from football and could just be with each other and have a good time.”

Glazier plans to retire from coaching at the end of the season. He’s in the Illinois Football Coaches Hall of Fame along with Duval, as both guys will forever be remembered for making SJO football what it is today.