SJO’s Anna Wentzloff beats cancer, surprised with graduation parade

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — It’s been quite the senior year for St. Joseph Ogden volleyball player Anna Wentzloff. After beating Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in March of 2019, she won a third place title at State with the Spartans in the fall. On Thursday, Wentzloff graduated from high school in the middle of a global pandemic. While it wasn’t the ceremony she anticipated, nearly 100 cars passed by her driveway for a surprise parade.

“When I got diagnosed in August of 2018, we didn’t really know what it was going to look like two or three years from now,” says Wentzloff. “Obviously I wanted to graduate with all of my classmates and friends, but it was amazing to see them all again and coming out and supporting me was just very humbling.”

“Anna has been through so much, and I look up to her so much,” says her sister, Lili. “She’s just one of the strongest people I know from what she’s been through. To see this for her, just makes me really happy because she’s happy.”

Wentzloff will be heading to Parkland College in fall, and wants to study Human Development and Family Studies. She wants to become a Child Life Specialist.

“When I was going through my treatment, I had a child-life specialist. They’re there to support you, and explain treatments and stuff like that,” says Wentzloff. “I just really liked what she did, and I knew that was something I wanted to do.”

Anna’s battle with cancer has inspired her teammates, coaches, family, and friends. Watch her full story here.