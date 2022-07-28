ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN (WCIA) — St. Joseph-Ogden basketball star, Ty Pence, has made a decision on where he’s going to college. The senior said he’s staying home and will be going to Illinois State.

The wing will be playing under new head coach Ryan Pedon, who left an assistant job at Ohio State to be a head coach. Pence has nearly a dozen Division I offers including several high major schools like Illinois, Wake Forest, Iowa State and DePaul, to go along with in-state mid-majors Illinois State, Bradley and Loyola, just to name a few.

Pence said he wanted to make a decision before his high school basketball season begins so he can enjoy his final year with the Spartans. After averaging 24 points a game last season, Ty will be one of the area’s premiere players. He will try to lead the Spartans to back-to-back regional titles, ending his prep career at the school that’s meant so much to him.