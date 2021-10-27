SJO refocused on playoffs after strong end to the season

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Just a few more days before the first high school football playoff games in Illinois in two years, and St. Joseph-Ogden finds itself back there for the fourth time in five years under Shawn Skinner.

The Spartans are matched up with No. 2 Mt. Carmel after coming in at 5-4. SJO rebounded well after losing three games to start the season, winning five straight in the Illini Prairie Conference. All eyes for them have now turned to Game Ten.

“First of all we have to match their intensity,” says Skinner. “We have to play hard from the first kick-off. If you do that you have the opportunity to play well in the playoffs. You have to play well, it’s a whole other level of intensity.”

“I think we’re just all getting ready,” says senior Conrad Miller. “Everyone’s pretty excited. We’re working hard and we’re coming with a lot of energy every day in practice.”

The Spartans are at Mt. Carmel at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday.