ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Winning a regional has become the standard for the St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball team. The Spartans won their fourth straight regional title on Friday night, taking down host Kankakee McNamara 51-17 at the Class 2A Regional final.

Drew Arteaga is in his first year coaching the Spartans (23-7), who have been one of the area’s most successful programs in recent years. SJO finished third in the state in 2019, paving the way for a higher standard and expectation for success.

St. Joseph-Ogden takes on Illini Prairie Conference foe Prairie Central Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Peotone Sectional. The winner faces either Fieldcrest or Paxton-Buckley-Loda for the sectional title on Thursday night.