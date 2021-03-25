SJO football thankful for chance to play, learning as they go

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — If experience is the best way to learn, St. Joseph-Ogden should be better off in its Week 2 game. The Spartans (0-1) lost at defending Illini Prairie champion Illinois Valley Central 33-16 playing several sophomores and first time junior starters. Fifth-year head coach Shawn Skinner said it’s an opportunity to grow for his group, playing its first game in more than 17 months.

“The most important think we learned is the game’s not too big for any of them,” Skinner said. “This group of kids, they’re going to be okay. They figured out that they can compete at this level, all of them are capable of playing. That was the most important thing that we learned.”

The Spartans are just thankful to be playing after the fall season was postponed. The game is the same but playing in the spring certainly feels different, especially with a shortened six week season with no playoffs. Heading into Friday night’s game against Pontiac, the Spartans say they feel more prepared.

“I think the game showed we’re ready to play, even though we didn’t win,” St. Joseph-Ogden senior receiver Brady Buss said. “I think that we were ready to go and ready to fight.”

