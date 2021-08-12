Six Illini on Senior Bowl watchlist

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Six Illinois players have made the watchlist for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Offensive linemen Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe, quarterback Brandon Peters, tight end Daniel Barker, linebacker Jake Hansen, and safety Sydney Brown were all named to the list. But Illinois head coach Bret Bielema doesn’t think that’s enough.

“There’s probably four or five that aren’t on that list that should be,” says Bielema. “Sometimes those preseason lists just aren’t in tune with what’s going on. I saw the largest number in the conference was ten. In my opinion, I’ve had a lot of guys play in the Senior Bowl, there’s four or five guys that have merit or value to do so that aren’t even listed.”

The Illini did not have a player selected to this past February’s game.