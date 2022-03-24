SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin basketball player KeShon Singleton is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The junior hit the game winning shot in double overtime to beat Metamota in the Class 3A state championship game, the only 3 of the game to lead the Cyclones to the 53-50 victory. On the football field, KeShon is a 3-star recruit who has several offers to play at the Division I level, picking up another one on Wednesday from Army.

“The target’s on our backs,” Singleton said. “We know we’re the team to beat now officially in our conference and around our state. The chemistry all still finna be there, now it’s time to really dig deep and not take everything for granted because it’s our last year so just take every game one by one and just enjoy every moment for football and basketball and get back and stay on top.”

Singleton is now eligible for a 500 dollar scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//