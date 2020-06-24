Sinclair picked by NBA to announce games in “Orlando Bubble”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tim Sinclair admits he’s not exactly sure what a public address announcer does with no public. It’s all part of a once in a lifetime experience for the Illinois men’s basketball arena voice though, as he heads to Orlando for the return of the NBA next month.

Sinclair was picked by the league to be a PA voice for the fanless events starting July 31 at Disney. He leaves July 11 and will start his mandatory one week quarantine on July 12.

The opportunity of a lifetime awaits @IlliniMBB public address announcer @timjsinclair, who will be in the "NBA Bubble" in Orlando for 5 weeks starting July 12



The @Pacers PA voice was asked by the NBA to announce for an arena with no fans



“It’s always an honor to be asked by the NBA because they don’t have to choose you,” Sinclair said. “So that part is cool. Being that this has never happened before, I’m really looking forward to being part of, I hate to use the word unprecedented, but an unprecedented event the NBA is putting on.”

Sinclair says a big part of his job is feeding off the crowd noise and enthusiasm. Not having that will be a new experience for the co-host of CI Living on WCIA.

“I don’t know what I’m doing exactly,” Sinclair joked. “There is no public to technically address, so it’ll be interesting to see how announcing to an empty arena really looks and feels.”