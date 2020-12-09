Sinclair named Chicago Bulls PA announcer

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tim Sinclair’s voice is about to grow a lot louder in Chicago. The Bulls named the Mahomet native their public address announcer on Wednesday. Sinclair has spent the past two seasons working in the same role with the Indiana Pacers. His new gig in the Windy City means he’s now the voice of three out of the six biggest professional sports teams in Chicago. Sinclair is in his first year as the stadium voice for the Chicago Bears and seventh season with the Chicago Fire.

Growing up watching Michael Jordan and the @chicagobulls, @timjsinclair knows the Alan Parsons Project 'Sirius' intro music well. Now he's the voice behind it, starting Friday night.



"I would imagine there will be a tear in my eye when I do it, just because it's that cool." pic.twitter.com/MmxkcDm2cw — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 9, 2020

“The Chicago Bulls have the best introduction sequence in all of sports,” Sinclair said in a release. “It has given me chills since I was a kid. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get to play a role in such an iconic tradition and with such a legendary organization. I’m truly grateful and cannot wait for opening night.”

Sinclair follows Tommy Edwards on the Bulls PA mic, he retired last year after 25 seasons.

In addition to his professional sports team responsibilities, Sinclair is also in his sixth year with the Illinois men’s basketball team and ninth year with the Illinois women’s basketball team. He’s also the co-host of ciLiving, a daily lifestyle show on WCIA-TV. He will continue these roles, in addition to the Bulls.

Over the summer, Sinclair was on the mic in both the NBA and WNBA “bubbles” this past summer in Florida and was selected to be the PA announcer for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.