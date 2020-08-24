Sinclair named Chicago Bears public address announcer

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Twitter post by the Chicago Bears last October caught Tim Sinclair’s attention. Ten months later and he’s the new stadium voice of the Bears at Soldier Field.

“I’ve had my eyes open on that kind of job for awhile thinking it would be a whole lot of fun,” Sinclair said.

Longtime Bears public address announcer Jim Riebandt was retiring after 38 years as the voice of the team at Soldier Field. Sinclair grew up cheering for the Bears, so the chance to become their next PA announcer was an opportunity he was very interested in.

The @ChicagoBears have just named me as their new public address voice. Sometimes you don't even know how big you should dream… pic.twitter.com/VZdB9yEIrU — Tim Sinclair (@timjsinclair) August 24, 2020

“I went, ‘All right, I’m going to have to start putting some stuff together and see if I can at least get them my stuff. I’d like to say it was something I always dreamed of but I didn’t even know to dream that big, right? It’s never anything that had crossed my mind until you see something like that pop.”

Sinclair has had an eventful year. The Indiana Pacers PA announcer spent six weeks in the NBA bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. From there the 42-year old went to the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida. Sinclair got his start working Illinois sporting events and will continue to be the voice of Illini basketball at State Farm Center, while spending his Sunday’s at Soldier Field.

“I’m so honored and humbled that they decided to go with me, it’s been quite the ride,” Sinclair said.