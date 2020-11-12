Signing Day 2020

WCIA — Several area high school seniors signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their playing careers on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for all sports other than football.

At Central, three Maroons were recognized. Ben Dickerson will play baseball, Judson Wagner is heading to Wofford to play Division I soccer, while Mira Chopra made her commitment to Michigan volleyball official. The 6-foot-2 middle hitter says she can’t wait to get to Ann Arbor after announcing her intention to play in the Big Ten last March.

“It’s been a long time, so finally making it official is super cool and something that I’ve been looking forward too since I was a freshman,” Chopra said. “Going to all these signings, I was just waiting for it to be my turn. It was really cool.”

In Danville, Erin Houpt signed her NLI to Mercer, a Division I school in Macon, Georgia. The Bears play in the Southern Conference and are getting the Vikings’ all-time leading scorer for both boys’ and girls’ basketball. Houpt put up more than 1,800 points in three seasons and was named the Big 12 Player of the Year as a junior.

Charleston’s Shae Littleford is also heading to a DI school. The guard will suit up for the Skyhawks next season after signing her NLI with UT Martin on Wednesday. Littleford joins the reigning Ohio Valley Conference champions after averaging 21 points, three assists and three steals per game in her three-year varsity career with the Trojans.