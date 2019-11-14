Signing Day 2019

WCIA — Dozens of area high school students signed a National Letter of Intent on the opening day of the early period Wednesday. We round up several of the standouts moving on:
Central: Connor Milton, Illinois baseball
Central: Santiago Rodriguez, DePaul soccer
Danville: Trevor Davis, Eastern Illinois baseball
Paris: Kaitlyn Matthews, Ball State softball
St. Thomas More: Allie Trame, Alabama volleyball
Tuscola: Logan Tabeling, Wright State baseball
Tuscola: Lucas Kresin, University of Illinois-Springfield, baseball