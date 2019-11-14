Signing Day 2019

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois basketball is three games into the regular season and points from the bench have been hard to come by. The Illini (2-1) non-starters have only scored 34 points, just 14 percent of the team's total. It's not the end of the world, several teams only play seven or eight guys, but when fouls add up, backups are needed.

One of the projected biggest pieces to that unit was Tevian Jones, but the sophomore wing is suspended indefinitely for academic issues. That leaves just Alan Griffin, Da'Monte Williams, Kipper Nichols and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk in the regular rotation. Griffin leads the way off the bench, scoring 24 points so far. The other three guys have a combined 10 points.