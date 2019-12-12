1  of  2
SIGNATURE WIN: Illinois upsets No. 5 Michigan

Sports

First Top 5 win for Illini since 2013, as Brad Underwood scores marquee victory

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brad Underwood has his signature win and the Illinois basketball team has its first victory over a high major program this season. The Illini (7-3, 1-1) got both with a 71-62 win over No. 5 Michigan Wednesday night at State Farm Center. It’s the first win over a Top 5 ranked program since 2013, when No. 1 Indiana lost in Champaign.

Reigning Big Ten freshman of the week Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 19 points, to go along with 10 rebounds. It’s his sixth double-double, just 10 games into his college career. Four players scored in double figures for the Illini, including 14 from Ayo Dosunmu, 13 from Andres Feliz and 12 from Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

