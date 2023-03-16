TEUTOPOLIS (WCIA) — Caleb Siemer is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The basketball senior helped his team place third in the IHSA 2A boys basketball tournament last week. Siemer led his team with 32 points in the third place game.

Siemer is also the leading scorer for the Wooden Shoes averaging 12.8 points per game with a total of 300 rebounds this season.

“I played my heart out,” Siemer said. “I knew it was my last game so I played my heart out so I played my heart out for it and it was just fun atmosphere to play in up there. It’s a great feeling to bring a trophy home to the community that supported us this whole ride and it’s just a great feeling as a person to get a trophy.”

