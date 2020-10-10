Sidney nearly back to 100 percent as Illini return several top receivers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Trevon Sidney has had Oct. 24 circled on his calendar for awhile. The Illinois wide receiver turns 23 the same day the Illini open their season at No. 16 Wisconsin. The day and game will be a big step in the right direction for Sidney, who got hurt last Oct. 5 at Minnesota. The leg injury was season ending, with the California native spending 10 months recovering.

“I just love this game and I’ve given too much to let anything stop me so as long as I can keep going and keep fighting for as long as I can push thru, I’m just going to keep playing,” Sidney said during his first time talking with the media this year. “It’s been a year since I’ve played football so I just really can’t wait to get out and play. That Minnesota game, I was starting to get a rhythm, starting to get comfortable again. This team is really good and I think we can do something special.”

A year ago today ….. They gon feel all this pain.. 19 days ⏳🙏🏽☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/EgRZkfoTzB — T.Boogi3 (@TrevonSidney) October 5, 2020

Sidney is one of several experienced receivers returning for the Illini. Five out of the top seven pass catchers are coming back, including Josh Imatorbhebhe, who led the team in receptions (33), yards (634) and touchdowns (9) last season. As a whole, 56 percent of the total receptions and 64 percent of the receiving yards will be back on the field. Add in transfers Khmari Thompson (Missouri) and Brian Hightower (Miami) who are both immediately after getting waivers from the NCAA, and the Illini receivers finally look to have some depth after injuries took a huge toll last season.

“I think through last year we gained some experience, and so we have to use 2019 as kind of a springboard. Learn from our mistakes most importantly, and continue to work hard, really. Everyday we got to go out on the practice field knowing that we got to get one day better, and it has to continue on throughout the whole season.”