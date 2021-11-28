Sickness, injuries affecting Illinois ahead of Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the first time in Brad Underwood’s coaching career, the Illionois head coach had to cancel practice, with several guys on the team not being healthy enough to take the court on Saturday. The team did return to practice on Sunday.

It’s no secret the Illini have been dealing with injuries, including Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier who did not suit up against UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. Jacob Grandison was also out sick for that game, Underwood mentioning a flu bug has affected the team. He also said Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is out with an undisclosed injury right now, and there could be others that will sit out for Illinois’ Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Notre Dame on Monday.

“I have never, in my 35 years not practiced because of that, so we’re all in a tough spot because we didn’t play very well the other night,” says Underwood. “And it’s a day to just really grind them mentally, but there was no reward in doing that yesterday because we didn’t have enough bodies.”

Underwood added that a big factor for canceling practice was to not put additional strain on the guys that have been stepping up in the absence of players. No update if Trent Frazier or Andre Curbelo will be available against the Fighting Irish. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. on Monday on ESPN2.