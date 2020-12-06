Shortened non-conference schedule gives Illini sense of urgency, freshman thrown into fire early

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With just six non-conference games on the schedule this season, and one already canceled, the Illini have a sense of urgency before starting Big Ten play. The Illini will face Duke on Tuesday for the ACC-Big Ten challenge, followed by the annual Braggin’ Rights game on Saturday. Then, the Illini jump right into conference play with Minnesota on December 15th.

“You don’t get those games where guys can really settle in, and gain some confidence, and some playing time court experience,” says head coach Brad Underwood.

The freshman were thrown into the fire early, when the team faced No. 2 Baylor last week where the Illini lost 82-69. Adam Miller shot 2-11 from the field, and 0-6 behind the arc while Andre Curbelo led the freshman with 11 points in their first major test.

A shortened fall season may also be to blame for the freshman’s stunted growth. Underwood says the team rarely practiced as a team, instead splitting into small groups. However, the newcomers getting to experience a loaded non-con schedule does have its positives.

“At the end it will be very beneficial [for the freshman], as a fact we play great people and they’ll have seen everything.”

The Illini will tip-off against Duke at 8:30 CT on Tuesday.